Clipse, Kendrick Lamar, Tyler, The Creator and More Nominated for Best Rap Album at 2026 Grammy Awards

The 2026 Grammy Award nominations are in and the Best Rap Album category is stacked this year.

On Friday (Nov. 7), The Recording Academy unveiled all the nominees for the next year's annual awards show. In the running for Best Rap album are Clipse's Let God Sort Em Out, GloRilla's Glorious, J.I.D's God Does Like Ugly, Kendrick Lamar's GNX and Tyler, The Creator, Chromakopia.

Last year, Doechii took home the coveted award for her mixtape Alligator Bites Never Heal. She beat out Future and Metro Boomin's We Don’t Trust You, J. Cole's Might Delete Later, Common and Pete Rock's The Auditorium, Vol. 1 and Eminem's The Death Of Slim Shady (Coupe De Grâce) to earn the coveted honor.

Doechii was presented the award by Cardi B, who won the Best Rap Album honor in 2019 for Invasion of Privacy. The TDE artist gave an emotionally charged acceptance speech.

"Anything is possible," Doechii said. "Don't allow anybody to project any stereotypes on you that tell you that you can't be here. That you're too dark, or you're not smart enough, or that you're too dramatic, or that you're too loud. You are exactly who you need to be to be right where you are. I am a testimony."

Kendrick Lamar leads all artists this year with a total of nine nominations, including Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Rap Album and Best Rap Song. Best Rap Performance, Best Melodic Rap Performance and Best Pop/Duo Group Performance.

The 68th Annual Grammy Awards will be streamed live from Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 1, 2026.

See the Nominees for Best Rap Album at the 2026 Grammy Awards