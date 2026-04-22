Drake Fans Flood Kendrick Lamar’s Instagram Comments With Ice Emojis After Iceman Release Date Revealed

Drake fans bombard Kendrick Lamar's Instagram comments with ice emojis after Drizzy's Iceman album release date is revealed.

On Tuesday (April 21), following a promo stunt involving Drake's album release date being pulled from a massive block of ice in Toronto, the highly anticipated LP was revealed to be dropping on May 15. With that info now confirmed, many of the 6 God's fans decided to troll Kendrick Lamar.

K-Dot's seven Instagram posts have been flooded with ice emojis, as fans prepare Drake's return album, which could reignite Drake and Kendrick's beef, as some fans expect the Canadian rap star to address Kendrick on the new project.

Drakre has been teasing his ninth solo studio album for over a year. Last March, he shared a cryptic post on Instagram about the project, which led many people to believe he would continue the squabble with Kendrick.

"U know I grew up non confrontational and always treated this game as a sport where my pen won gold, but these days the podium has been hard for all of us to ignore," Drake shared.

"I understand that this next chapter may leave you feeling uneasy, but I hope you see my honesty as clarity not charity that answers some questions especially about the unanswered texts you’ve been sending me," Drake added.

Check out Drake fans trolling Kendrick Lamar below.

See Drake Fans Flooding Kendrick Lamar's Instagram Comments With Ice Emojis

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