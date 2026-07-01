Lupe Fiasco Claims Hundreds of Rappers Are Better Than Kendrick Lamar, Sparking Heated Social Media Debate

Lupe Fiasco's recent claim that there are hundreds of rappers that are better than Kendrick Lamar has sparked a heated debate on social media.

Lupe Fiasco has sparked a fiery hip-hop debate over his comments about Kendrick Lamar. On the June 27 episode of KoalaTeaReacts, a YouTube show by former battle rapper Breezy Nice, the Chicago rhymer revisited his previous stance on K-Dot. Lupe believes that both fans and the media overhype it when he touts himself as a better rapper than Kendrick.

"I find it crazy that you can't even say that you think that you are a better rapper than Kendrick Lamar," he stated.

"I'm not talking about album, I'm not talking about making songs, I'm not talking about being an artist," he continued. "All the things that I've said all these years: He's a better artist than me, he makes better albums, he has a better team, he has better beat selection, he has better production, right? He has all these better things, right? When it comes down to lyricism, when it comes down to these lyrics and putting these bar-for-bar-for-bar? No. Everything else? For sure. 100 percent."

Lupe then added that there are "hundreds" of rappers who can spit better than Kendrick.

"I said it was hundreds and I'll name 'em, and we could list them," he said, much to Breezy Nice's shock by his comment. "We gonna just start listing ni**as and then let's see how long that list get before we start naming one ni**a with a record deal? As the better rapper? Stop."

Lupe's comment has ignited angry debates on social media with some fans agreeing with him and referring to his 2014 Hot 97 interview. During that visit, the "Kick, Push" rapper suggested that artists like King Los, Logic, and Cassidy are better lyricists than the Compton rhymer.

Other people, like the folks at The Rap Roundtable Podcast, think Lupe is completely wrong and wanted him to explain his "hundred MCs are better than K.Dot" theory. Lupe's interview with TRRP can be viewed below.

Meanwhile, famed battle rapper Daylyt offer a new debate involving two of hip-hop's most beloved artists.

"In regards to the Kendrick Lamar and Lupe fiasco thing that’s been going on and take it to consideration that I know both of them very well," he wrote on his X account. "This entire debate has had me thinking about a few things and I want to ask all of you a question: To the extreme lyricist, please chime in — Who's better? 2Pac Or biggie?"

Check out people's reactions to Lupe Fiasco's comment regarding Kendrick Lamar's greatness at the bottom of the post.

Watch Lupe Fiasco Claim That There are Hundreds of Rappers Better Than Kendrick Lamar

Watch Lupe Fiasco Address His Kendrick Lamar Comment With The Rap Roundtable Podcast

Watch Lupe Fiasco's Full Interview on Breezy Nice's KoalaTeaReacts YouTube

Watch Lupe Fiasco's Full Interview on The Rap Roundtable Podcast

See Fans' Reactions to Lupe Fiasco's Comments About Kendrick Lamar

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