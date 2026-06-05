YG Says Kendrick Lamar Told Him Not to Drop Albums Just to Escape a Deal

YG is gearing up to release his new album, The Gentlemen's Club, his first project in six years. When asked about his long stretch between albums, the Compton rhymer said that he's heeding the advice that Kendrick Lamar gave him about rushing albums just to escape a deal.

In a video conversation with DJ Hed, which premiered on YouTube on Thursday (June 4), YG said he played K-Dot his new album and acknowledged there was a time when he was just dropping projects so he could exit out of his Def Jam deal. In response, Kendrick advised him against rushing his albums, suggesting instead to give it his all on every release.

"I was talking to Dot, I'm playing him the album and sh*t... I'm telling him about what I was doing, like putting out albums just to get out the deal 'cause my deal was f**ked up," he explained. "He (Kendrick) was like, 'Bro, you ain't never supposed to do that. You gotta give it your all every time.'"

With that, YG said The Gentlemen's Club is a concept album with real stories and perspectives. The 4Hunnid leader hopes to garner respect and critical acclaim with the project.

YG's seventh album, The Gentlemen's Club, arrives on all digital streaming platforms on June 19.

Watch YG Reveal Kendrick Lamar's Advice to Him About Rushing Albums

Watch YG's Full Conversation With DJ HED Below

Watch YG's "Gang Bizness" Video Featuring Pay Gotti Below

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