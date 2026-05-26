Kendrick Lamar, Cardi B, Monaleo & Black Eyed Peas Win 2026 American Music Awards

Kendrick Lamar, Cardi B, Monaleo and the Black Eyed Peas win 2026 American Music Awards.

On Monday (May 25), the 52nd AMAs went down at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Queen Latifah hosted the event, which featured multiple hip-hop artists taking home awards. Cardi B was rap's biggest winner, taking home three honors for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, Best Hip-Hop Song ("ErrTime") and Best Hip-Hop Album (Am I the Drama?). Cardi tied BTS, Sabrina Carpenter, Sombr, Bruno Mars and KATSEYE for the most wins. Taylor Swift earned eight nominations, but failed to take home a single award.

Cardi continues to add to her 2026 award total. Back in February, she won Outstanding Female Artist and Outstanding Album for Am I the Drama? She now has a total of nine AMAs in her career.

Other hip-hop artists being honored at the annual awards show included Kendrick Lamar, who won Best Male Hip-Hop Artist over Don Toliver, Playboi Carti, Tyler, The Creator and YoungBoy Never Broke Again. His AMA total now stands at six. Monaleo accepted the Breakthrough Hip-Hop Artists (New) title, beating out ESDeeKid and Pluto, and Black Eyed Peas' "Rock That Body" won Best Throwback Song (New).

Check out all the hip-hop artists who won at the 2026 American Music Awards below.

See Hip-Hop's Winners at the 2026 American Music Awards

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