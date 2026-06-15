Named After Rap Stars Cardi B and Biggie, These Meerkats Just Welcomed Their Fifth Litter at a Scotland Safari Park

Two adorable meerkats named after rap stars Cardi B and Biggie just welcome their fifth litter at a Scotland safari park.

Last month, Scotland's Blair Drummond Safari and Adventure Park announced their meerkat couple, affectionately named Cardi B and Biggie, delivered a new litter of pups in their habitat. Born on May 5, the proud parents welcomed five new pups. The new arrivals mark the pair’s fifth litter since joining the zoo in 2022.

According to officials, the newborns spend their first weeks hidden underground because initially the pups are born blind, deaf and almost hairless. Because meerkats thrive within close-knit groups called mobs, the older meerkat siblings help take care and protect the newborns. After a few weeks, the pups will open their eyes and start nibbling on solid foods. The five puppies officially made their presence known outside of their underground abode on May 29, 2026.

"The pups are starting to find their feet and already you can see their little personalities emerging," said Carolyn Booth, a Pets Farm Team Leader at the zoo. "It's a brilliant stage to watch and the whole mob has really stepped up to help raise them. It's a proper family effort, and the group dynamic is fascinating to see at this size."

This is Cardi B and Biggie's fifth go-around as parents. Last year, on Sept. 28, 2025, Cardi B gave birth to four pups to their already growing family. Overall, the pair are parents to 19 meerkats in the habitat.

Talk about spreading love, the meerkat way.

See Meerkats Cardi B and Biggie's Newborn Pup From Their Fifth Litter