Latto appears to challenge Cardi B to get in the booth on a new song.

On Friday (May 29), Latto released her new Big Mama album, which she claims will be her final LP. On the track "Gimmie Dat," she seems to address being shaded in a leaked 2025 phone call by Cardi B, who was ranting about wanting to beat up Ice Spice and said, "I ain't pu**y a*s Latto." Cardi later apologized and offered to buy Latto a purse to make amends. But it seems like Latto might still be holding a grudge.

"B**ch said what? Let's clock it/Really got a Hermès store in my closet," Latto raps. "Talkin' 'bout buyin' big mama a bag like my ni**a ain't already bought it/Like my ni**a ain't comin' off racks/Big bank over here, big facts/Wish a b**ch would get in that booth/I'm callin' up PlaqueBoyMax."

Fans on social media have been reacting to the perceived diss.

"But let’s be realistic, Cardi said a lot of unnecessary stuff to her and she apologized like she said nothing," on eX user tweeted. "Saying you’ll buy her a bag is also disrespectful to latto and her man too!! I fw her for dissing Cardi."

"I mean cardi kinda deserved it that 'I ain’t pu**y a*s latto' must’ve been humiliating 😭 she gotta protect her image and this was a light whack she couldve been nastier," someone else commented.

Check out Latto's seemingly dissing Cardi B and reactions on social media below.

Listen to Latto's Appear to Call Out Cardi B and Reactions

See Unnecessary Hip-Hop Beefs That Never Should've Happened 50 Cent vs. Fat, Meek Mill vs. Drake and more.