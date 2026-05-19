It looks like Latto and 21 Savage welcomed their first child together.

On Monday (May 18), Latto shared a video on Instagram that chronicles her journey to motherhood. The video features footage from recent studio sessions, vacations and her baby shower. The event was decorated with 21' Savage's signature knife. He and Latto are also seen posing together. One clip shows footage from a doctor's visit where 21 Savage is helping perform an ultrasound.

The end of the video shows Latto at 37 weeks pregnant.

"Any day now. I'm so ready to see my baby," she says while holding back tears. "I'm not gonna leave when my baby get here. I need a $1 million a show. I don't want to leave the house. This will probably be the last video I make."

The video closes with sounds that appear to be from a delivery room, appearing to confirm that Latto and 21 have welcomed their child.

The new video comes a week after Latto shared another post that sparked speculation that she's already given birth. In that video, the rapper spoke about her Win Some Give Some Foundation's inaugural Big Mama Day celebration in honor of Mother’s Day. Latto is sitting in a rocking chair. She reveals that she missed the event on May 9 because she is “a little caught up” and notes it’s her “first Mother’s Day.”

Watch the Videos That Appear to Confirm Latto Gave Birth to Her First Child With 21 Savage

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