Latto Gives Update on Her Daughter, Calls Her the Chosen One

Latto gives an update on her daughter and calls her the chosen one.

On Monday (July 6), the Atlanta rapper went on her Instagram Story and gave fans the latest news on her and 21 Savage's daughter, who is now around 2 months old.

"She been showing she gone be special literally since birth," Latto typed, revealing that her water broke at midnight on her due date. "I love my daughter so MF much."

Latto also announced that her daughter had just rolled over for the first time.

"I literally gave birth to the chosen one. Shawty soooooo smart," Latto added.

Latto gave birth a couple of weeks ahead of the release of her Big Mama album, which dropped on May 29. She claimed the album would be her last in a post on X. During an interview with Apple Music in May, Latto revealed that postpartum depression caused her to make the retirement claim.

"I was overwhelmed," she said. "I'm experiencing motherhood for the first time. I'm dropping my album, my last album that I owe the label. So, it's just like I was going through it that day," she explained. "Today's a good day. I wouldn't say I’m retiring today. Talk to me next week and I might say, 'Nah, that sh*t was for real.'"

Latto has yet to reveal the child's name publicly.

Check out Latto giving fans an update on her daughter below.

See Latto Gushing Over Her Infant Daughter

See Rappers Who Have A Lot of Kids