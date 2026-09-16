Coi Leray Explains Past Beef With Latto, Reveals She Had Fistfight With Latto’s Sister

Coi Leray explains her past beef with Latto and reveals she had a fistfight with Latto's sister.

On Wednesday (Sept. 16), The Jason Lee Show premiered its new interview with Coi, where she discussed Benzino, Trippie Redd, motherhood and more. Coi also addressed her former feud with Latto and how things actually ended up getting physical. The two rappers' beef started in 2023, when Latto referenced Coi on the track "Put It on Da Floor," rapping, "Smokin' on that gas, blunt big as Coi Leray."

"I don't want to be f**ked with," Coi explained. "I don't want nobody to say my name. Don't use my name for clickbait and for clout and to create rap beef that I'm not in."

"One thing led to another. Me and [Latto's sister] Brooklyn fought behind the scenes," Coi added. "It was a whole thing. A whole fistfight. I done refractured my knee and everything...She was defending her sister. Me, I was defending myself."

Coi says she later put her pride to the side and called Latto and squashed the beef when Latto was pregnant. Coi even insisted she is now open to collabing with Latto.

Check out Coi Leray addressing her past beef with Latto on The Jason Lee Show and peep the entire episode below.

Watch Coi Leray Talk About Her Past Beef With Latto

Watch Coi Leray on the Latest Episode of The Jason Lee Show

See 10 of the Shortest Beefs in Hip-Hop Beefs within rap that ended quickly.