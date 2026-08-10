Latto fires back at Charleston White for calling her 21 Savage's side chick who got pregnant.

On Aug. 6, White shared a post on Instagram, where he defended Papoose's girlfriend, boxer Claressa Shields, from backlash over her being with a technically married man. In doing so, White brought up Latto and 21 Savage's relationship.

"Latto don't get no backlash for getting pregnant by a married ni**a," he said. What's the problem, people? Being hypocritical again."

"She was the side b**ch that got pregnant," he added.

Over the weekend, Latto fired back at White on Instagram Live.

"You old, ugly, skrawny, country, b**ch," she snapped, warning White about calling her the B-word. "I let y'all be loud and wrong for too long. I ain't f**king no married man, b**ch."

White later responded to Latto's reply, boasting about getting a rise out of the rapper and completing his goal of getting colorism into the conversation in regard to Claressa Shields.

"Checkmate," he said. "It's called provoking thought and evoking emotions."

Latto and 21 Savage welcomed their first child together back in May. During an interview on The Breakfast Club the following month, she denied rumors that 21 Savage is still married to the mother of his two sons.

"That's his story to tell, if he so chooses to," Latto said.

See Latto get called out by Charleston White and her reaction below.

Watch Charleston White Call Latto 21 Savage's Side Chick and Her Fire Back

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