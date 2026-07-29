21 Savage attends as Audemars Piguet celebrates the opening of the AP House Atlanta on May 06, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. Latto performs during the 2026 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture® Presented By Coca-Cola® - Caesars' Superdome at Caesars Superdome on July 03, 2026 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Paras Griffin/Getty Images Audemars Piguet / Josh Brasted/Getty Images for ESSENCE

21 Savage Wants Another Baby With Latto Just Months After Welcoming Their First

Paras Griffin/Getty Images Audemars Piguet / Josh Brasted/Getty Images for ESSENCE

21 Savage is already looking to go for baby number two with Latto after the new mom's most recent Instagram post.

Last Sunday (July 26), 21 had a moment when viewing Latto's carousel post of photos from the set of her new video "Okayyy" with Doja Cat. Choosing a photo where his girl leaves very little to the imagination, 21 shared it to his Instagram Story and asked for a second child with her.

"Can we have another 1 pleaseeeeeeeee," he wrote with heart eye emojis.

The pair welcomed their first baby together in May, just a few weeks ahead of the May 29 release of Latto's Big Mama album. And earlier this month, she gave an update on their daughter, calling her the chosen one.

"She been showing she gone be special literally since birth," Latto wrote on her Instagram Story, revealing that her water broke at midnight on her due date. "I love my daughter so MF much."

Latto also announced that her daughter had just rolled over for the first time.

"I literally gave birth to the chosen one. Shawty soooooo smart," Latto added.

The couple has largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight, making 21's public request one of his most candid posts yet about their life together.

Check out 21 Savage's post to Latto as well as the photos he was reacting to below.

See 21 Savage's Post About Latto

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Filed Under: 21 Savage, Latto
Categories: News

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