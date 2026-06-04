Latto Explains Why She Called Out Cardi B on New Song ‘Gimmie Dat,’ Cardi Responds

Latto explains why she called out Cardi B on the new song "Gimmie Dat" and Cardi responds.

On Thursday (June 4), Latto was a guest on The Breakfast Club, where she confirmed she was sending shots at Bardi on the track off her new Big Mama album. Latto explained that Cardi publicly apologized to her for calling Latto "pu**y" during a leaked 2025 phone call, but didn't apologize privately until a few months later, which left a bad taste in Latto's mouth, leading to the diss.

"I was at an early stage in my pregnancy," Latto said. "I rushed to the studio to do a verse for ["ErrTime (Remix)"] and literally like two days later, I see all over the internet that I'm being called pu**y."

Latto addresses the issue on "Gimmie Dat," and references Cardi's public apology and offer to buy her a purse to make amends.

"B**ch said what? Let's clock it/Really got a Hermès store in my closet," Latto raps. "Talkin' 'bout buyin' big mama a bag like my ni**a ain't already bought it/Like my ni**a ain't comin' off racks/Big bank over here, big facts/Wish a b**ch would get in that booth/I'm callin' up PlaqueBoyMax."

On Friday, Cardi responded to Latto's interview on X, saying that she is truly sorry for what happened and always had love and respect for Latto. Cardi also said she made multiple attempts to reach out to Latto, but Latto instead wanted to address the matter on her album.

"I truly understand how you feel…and that’s exactly why I chose to apologize publicly because the disrespect became public," Cardi B posted. "On that call I didn’t even mean to call you that, I didn’t mean any harm.. There’s a difference in what I said vs what I meant.

Cardi added, "What I could have said was you was too forgiving and gave too much mercy in that situation.. But it was a heated conversation and I let my mouth get the best of me. When the call came out I was eight months pregnant, had just released my album, and was extremely overwhelmed and emotional. Thats not to excuse what I said but to let you know where I was in my head. I genuinely felt bad about what happened."

She continued, "In 2025 and 2026 I made multiple attempts to connect…I spoke with your manager, your sister, and even texted you directly to take full responsibility. I always had love and respect for you ! I always wanted to make it right but making it right looks different for the both of us… I wanted to connect with you but you wanted to address it on your album."

Watch Latto Address Cardi B and Cardi's Response

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