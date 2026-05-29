Latto reveals postpartum depression led her to announce she was retiring from the rap game.

In a new interview with Apple Music, which premiered on Apple Music's YouTube page on Friday (May 29), Latto opened up to journalist Nedeska Alexis, about her retirement announcement on social media a few weeks ago. The new mother acknowledged she was struggling with postpartum depression following the birth of her daughter, which influenced her decision to announce she was retiring.

"I was overwhelmed. I'm experiencing motherhood for the first time. I'm dropping my album, my last album that I owe the label. So, it's just like I was going through it that day," she explained. "Today's a good day. I wouldn't say I’m retiring today. Talk to me next week and I might say, 'Nah, that sh*t was for real.'"

"I'm going through it. And hey, listen, I crashed. It is what it is," she continued. "I'm not trying to be perfect anymore. I crashed. It is what it is."

After much speculation, Latto officially announced the birth of her baby girl with 21 Savage on May 18.

On her new album, Big Mama, which arrived today (May 29), the Atlanta rhymer shouted out her newborn on the countrified soul track "Mama," featuring Jelly Roll.

"Now you look just like your daddy, but you got my curls/Can't believe my life right now, I feel on top of the world/Should've seen my face when they told me it's a baby girl/M's in your account 'fore my baby even breathe/Put that sh*t on my mama, now you can put it on me," she raps.

Latto's "Mama" song can be viewed below.

Watch Latto Explain How Postpartum Depression Led Her to Say She Was Retiring

Watch Latto's Full Interview With Apple Music Below

Listen to Latto's "Mama" Song Below

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