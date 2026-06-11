Latto’s ‘Hostage’ Lyrics Cracks Open a Hilarious Crab Leg Trend on Social Media

Latto's "Hostage" lyrics have cracked open a hilarious crab leg trend on social media.

On Tuesday (June 9), Latto hopped on Instagram and joined the viral crab leg trend with an AI-generated photo of herself looking glamorous and showing off her crab legs, which are superimposed to her body. In another pic, the Atlanta rapper is bagged up in a seafood boil.

Latto's photos are in response to a viral trend from fans who are posting hilarious AI images of themselves in everyday settings with crab legs as appendages. The pics are in reference to one of Latto's Big Mama tracks called "Hostage." On the song, which features her baby's father, 21 Savage, the rap mom makes a culinary comparison to crab legs, rapping, "He wanna crack these legs open like I need butter and cajun."

On May 18, Latto confirmed that she and 21 welcomed their first child together, a daughter. The 27-year-old rhymer shared a video on IG that chronicled her journey to motherhood. The clip featured footage from recent studio sessions, vacations and her baby shower. The joyous event showcased 21 Savage's trademark knife imagery throughout the decor. Additionally, the visual featured a touching moment from a prenatal appointment where the Slaughter Gang leader is seen assisting with an ultrasound procedure.

Latto has everyone hungry for crab legs and seafood boils.

Check Out Some of the Hilarious Crab Leg Memes from Latto and Fans Below

Listen to Latto's Song "Hostage" Featuring 21 Savage Below

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