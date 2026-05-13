Latto May Have Already Given Birth to Her First Child Following Mother’s Day Video Message

Latto may have already given birth to her first child after she appears in a Mother's Day video message.

On Wednesday (May 13), Latto appeared in an Instagram video for her Win Some Give Some Foundation where she saluted all the moms who showed up at her inaugural Big Mama Day celebration in honor of Mother's Day.

In the clip, which can be viewed below, the Atlanta rapper is sitting in a rocking chair and offers an apology for missing the May 9 event because she was "a little caught up" and adds it's her "first Mother's Day" as well. At one point, baby sounds could be heard in the background, sparking speculation among fans that Latto has already given birth to her first child. Also, the 27-year-old rhymer is shooting the video from the neck up, which is very unusual.

"Am I the only one who heard the baby sounds," wrote one inquisitive fan who listened closely to the video.

Another person commented, "You rocking like you had the baby Big Mama...I knew I wasn't tripping the baby made a sound when she said event!"

A third person chimed in and typed, "She in a rocking chair sounding exhausted she definitely had her baby."

XXL has reached out to Latto’s rep for comment.

Latto announced her pregnancy in March of 2026 with a music video for "Business & Personal (Intro)." The visual also featured 21 Savage who is rumored to be the father. Although he doesn't show his face in the video, his hands can be seen holding Latto's baby bump in multiple scenes.

Last week, Latto revealed that her Big Mama project, which drops on May 29, would be her retirement album.

See Latto's Video That Has Sparked Rumors That She's Already Given Birth and Fan Reactions

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