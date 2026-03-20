Latto Reveals She’s Pregnant, 21 Savage Holds Her Baby Bump in New Video

Latto reveals she is pregnant in the music video for the lead single off he new album, Big Mama, and 21 Savage is in the visual caressing her baby bump.

Rumors have been swirling for a few months that the Atlanta rapper might be with child. On Friday (March 20), she confirmed the news by sharing the cover art for her newly announced album, Big Mama, which shows her holding a cheetah while her pregnant stomach is visible.

She also released the music video for the album cut "Business & Personal (Intro)," where her pregnancy is on full display. While 21 Savage's face is not shown, his hands can be seen holding Latto's baby bump in multiple scenes.

Last September, Latto confirmed that she is dating 21 Savage. The two rappers have been rumored to be a couple as far back as 2020. However, they continued to deny they were dating until recently.

Latto's new Big Mama album is scheduled to drop on May 29.

The confirmation came after the Atlanta rapper teased the surprise in a video shared on social media on Thursday afternoon (March 19). In the clip, only Latto's legs are visible and she gives a baby cheetah a bottle of milk.

"I ain't go missing," she narrates the video. "I have to give y'all time to miss me. Before you run the game, you gotta take baby steps to go the distance. Home to the studio. Studio back home. Listening to every beat. Feeling every kick. Every since I was a little girl, I always dreamed of having my own. Big mama, but this time the stakes way bigger. Now, it's on me to deliver."

Watch Latto's new music video for "Business & Personal (Intro)" below.

See Latto Reveal She's Pregnant and Has a New Album Dropping

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