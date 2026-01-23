21 Savage and Fivio Foreign Are Beefing Over If 21 Is Street or Not

21 Savage and Fivio Foreign are beefing after Fivio questioned the Atlanta rapper's street cred in a recent interview.

On Thursday (Jan. 22), Fivio was a guest on DJ Akademiks' Off The Record podcast. During the sit-down, they talked about the drama surrounding 21 Savage's movement to denounce the streets, when Fivio shot down the assertion that 21 is a street dude in the first place.

"What's making you think that Savage is a street ni**ga? He said f**k the streets," Fivio questioned. "Street ni**a where? In Atlanta?...Them ni**gas is all cap. You understand? Trust me. It's all show."

21 Savage got wind of Fivio's comments and responded on Instagram Live.

"Fivio Foreign, shut your bi**h a*s up, ni**ga," 21 snapped. "Stop saying my muthafu**in name...Don't think ’cause Savage on some positive sh*t, that it's 'Oh, let's talk about Savage every day.' Nah, this ain't that. Y'all ni**as will still get y'all a*s whooped. Straight up."

On Friday (Jan. 23), Fivio clapped back following 21's response.

"I said what I said," Fivio wrote on his Instagram Story. "No back & forth w a n*gga who said F the streets. N*ggas a b*tch eat a d*ck p*ssy @21savage."

Back in December, 21 Savage and tried to start a positive movement by denouncing the streets.

"F**k the streets we ain’t get sh*t but trauma from that sh*t," 21 posted on X, while urging Thugger to patch things up with Gunna.

While some rappers like Young Thug and G Herbo were down with the sentiment, others pushed back against the trend.

