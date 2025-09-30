Latto Finally Confirms 21 Savage Is Her Man After Years of Speculation

After years of speculation, Latto is finally confirming 21 Savage is her man.

Latto was in New York City on Monday (Sept. 29) when TMZ caught up with her in the street as she was showing off her archive Chanel fit.

“So, are you tired of people asking about you know who?” the reporter said. “21.”

Latto answered, “No.”

“So, you’re not tired of hearing about 21?” the reporter continued.

“My man, my man, my man,” Latto confirmed.

Dating rumors have surrounded 21 Savage and Latto for years. Since 2020, they’ve been connected through photos on social media and have been spotted at each other’s birthday parties.

In 2021, 21 Savage posted a photo of Latto in his Instagram Story and wrote, “No makeup [heart eyes emojis] dam u fine it’s only 1 way I can come bout you twin [crying laughing face emoji].” He immediately deleted the post.

Three years later, a photo of Latto circulated with a tattoo behind her ear that reads “Sheyaa,” 21’s government name. 21 Savage reportedly has Latto’s real name, Alyssa, behind his ear, too.

In August of 2025, the two were spotted on vacation together on the island of Saint Vincent. Local workers at a restaurant confirmed their presence.

Earlier this month, 21 Savage fed into rumors that he and Latto were a couple with his lyrics on Hunxho's song "If Only": "Ain’t no pullin’ out, she told me, ‘Keep it in’/I done fell in love with the cheetah print."

Latto is fond of cheetah print and even put a pair of her panties on eBay in 2023, and got a near-$100,000 bid.

Watch Latto Confirm 21 Savage Is Her Man