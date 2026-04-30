Latto Reveals How a TikTok Slip Accidentally Exposed Her Pregnancy

Latto says a TikTok mishap led to her unintentionally revealing her pregnancy before the official announcement.

On Wednesday (April 29), the Atlanta rapper shared behind-the-scenes footage from her new "GOMF" music video on social media that shows her explaining to GloRilla how the mistake happened. Apparently, Big Latto didn't know TikTok had a Story feature, leading to her accidentally posting a short clip showing her pregnant belly.

"I had just shot the ["Business and Personal (Intro)"] video," Latto explained. "I'm taking in the car, I look down, the TikTok not there. I'm like, it's not on my page, where is it at? Auntie don't know about that TikTok Story."

She said the post had 77 views before she realized what she'd done and removed it. Many people believed the clip was A.I.

"But people that I told was like, no, this is real," Latto continued, revealing that she told Glo and Sexyy Red prior to the official reveal.

Latto would later officially announce her pregnancy in the music video for "Business and Personal (Intro)," which featured a cameo from her boyfriend 21 Savage. The song is the lead single from her upcoming Big Mama album, which is scheduled to be released on May 29.

By the looks of things, Latto is far along in her pregnancy and could be welcoming her baby sooner than later.

See Latto talk about accidentally revealing she is pregnant on TikTok below.

Watch Latto Reveal How She Accidentally Revealed She Is Pregnant on TikTok

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