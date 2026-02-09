21 Savage Goes Viral for Clinging to Wall Beside Kendall Jenner at 2026 Super Bowl, Latto Shares Hilarious Reaction

21 Savage went viral after he was filmed clinging to a wall while walking beside Kendall Jenner at the 2026 Super Bowl event. Apparently, his rumored girlfriend Latto caught wind of the video and shared her hilarious reaction to it.

On Sunday (Feb. 8), a video popped up on social media of 21 Savage walking beside celebrity socialite Kendall Jenner as they appeared to be going to an executive suite to watch the Super Bowl XL matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots. However, fans commented on the viral clip of the Atlanta rapper's noticeable body language while hugging the wall, which seemed to suggest that he was not with Kendall.

Latto, 21's rumored girlfriend, may have caught wind of the video and posted her reaction to it on her Instagram Story. In her funny clip, which can be seen below, the "Big Mama" rapper posted a dark screen and Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz's 2002 crunk anthem "Get Low" with the lyrics flashing, "To the window/To the wall."

Although Latto didn't mention any names, fans presumed she was addressing 21's viral clip.

Last September, Latto appeared to have finally confirm that her and 21 Savage are an item. In a TMZ video, which is below this post, the 27-year-old rhymer was asked if she's tired of people asking about her relationship status with 21.

Latto answered, "No."

"So, you're not tired of hearing about 21?" the TMZ reporter countered.

"My man, my man, my man," Latto replied seemingly confirming that 21 Savage is her bae.

Watch 21 Savage's Viral Video and Latto's Hilarious Reaction to the Clip

Watch Latto Confirm That 21 Savage Is Her Man

Get our free mobile app