21 Savage Drops What Happened to the Streets? Album

21 Savage is back with the new album What Happened to the Streets?

On Friday (Dec. 12), the Atlanta rapper returned with his fourth solo studio album. The new project comes in at 14 songs. Drake, Lil Baby, Latto, GloRilla, Metro Boomin, G Herbo, Young Nudy and Jawan Harris make guest appearances on the latest release from the Slaughter Gang rapper. 21 announced the album with a cinematic black-and-white trailer released on Instagram earlier this week.

The cover art for the album is an original painting by British-Nigerian designer and artist Slawn, directly inspired by Kerry James Marshall’s “A Portrait of the Artist as a Shadow of His Former Self.”

The limited-edition CDs were created Slawn as a four-part alternate cover series. Originally priced at $9.98 with only 2,100 uniquely numbered copies made, resellers have already started listing 21 Savage’s new album CDs on eBay for $999.

What Happened to the Streets? is 21 Savage's follow-up to 2024's American Dream, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart after earning 133,000 equivalent album units in its first week.

Listen to 21 Savage's What Happened to the Streets? album below.

21 Savage's What Happened to the Streets? Album Tracklist

1. "Where You From"

2. "Ha"

3. "Stepbrothers" featuring Young Nudy

4. "Cup Full"

5. "Pop It" featuring Latto

6. "Mr. Recoup" featuring Drake

7. "J.O.W.Y.H. (Jump Out)"

8. "Dog Sh*t" featuring GloRilla

9. "Code of Honor" featuring G Herbo

10. "Gang Over Everything" featuring Metro Boomin

11. "Halftime (Interlude)"

12. "Big Stepper"

13. "Atlanta Tears" featuring Lil Baby

14. "I Wish" featuring Jawan Harris

Stream 21 Savage's What Happened to the Streets?

21 Savage What Happened to the Streets? album. Slaughter Gang/Epic Records/ loading...