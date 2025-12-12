21 Savage Told Drake to Ignore Kendrick Lamar and the Beef

21 Savage urged Drake not to get involved in beef with Kendrick Lamar.

On Thursday night (Dec. 11), the Perspektives With Bank podcast aired a new interview with the Slaughter Gang rapper ahead of the release of his new album What Happened to the Streets? During the sit-down, 21 addressed the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef. The Atlanta rhymer revealed he warned Drake not to engage in the lyrical squabble.

"I told that ni**a not to even do all that sh*t anyway," 21 said. "I told that ni**a leave that sh*t alone. But he felt like he was being challenged lyrically, so he wanted to respond."

21 said the reason he told Drake not to get involved was because he felt it was a no-win situation.

"No matter what, bruh. Certain situations, even if you win, you still don't win," 21 said. "When you're at the top, and you the No. 1 ni**a, where does winning put you? You can't go No. 1.1. So, how the f**k could you win anyway? That's what I told him."

Due to being friends with Drake, 21 Savage had the unfortunate stance of being stuck in the middle of Aubrey's beef with Metro Boomin, with whom 21 is also good friends. Both of them are featured on 21's new album. Drake appears on the song "Mr. Recoup," while Metro is featured on "Gang Over Everything."

Watch 21 Savage Address the Drake and Kendrick Lamar Beef on the Perspektives With Bank Podcast