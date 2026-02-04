Kendrick Lamar wearing a boxing hand wrap at the 2026 Grammys may mean he has something up his sleeve.

On Sunday (Feb. 1), K-Dot won big at the 68th annual Grammy Awards by taking home five trophies. The Compton, Calif., rapper was suited and booted and accented his outfit by wearing a hand wrap typically worn under boxing gloves. The subtle touch could mean something is afoot.

Dave Free added to the speculation by sharing a close-up photo of Kendrick's hand wrap on his Instagram Story. Hitta J3 also shared a video clip on IG from boxer Roy Jones Jr.'s 2020 documentary, along with the caption: “Message from The Boogeyman .”

In the days since, fans have been speculating on what it all could mean.

"I could be wrong, but I feel like this bandaged hand is a nod of some sort to his next project," someone surmised on X.

Is Kendrick Lamar’s next album inspired by boxing?" someone else tweeted. "First, there was this hand wrap he wore at the Grammys then the Pernell Whitaker video and now Kendrick referencing Roy Jones Jr… He has trained in boxing before as well (one of the better celebrities at it IMO)."

Kendrick has referenced boxing before. "He's Terrence Thornton, I'm Terence Crawford, yeah, I'm whooping feet," he rapped on the 2024 Drake diss song "Euphoria."

Kendrick Lamar TKO'd the competition at the 2026 Grammy Awards, winning five golden gramophones. In doing so, he surpassed Jay-Z as the rapper with the most Grammy wins with 27.

