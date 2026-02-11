Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Is Still the Most Watched in History

Kendrick Lamar's 2025 Super Bowl halftime show remains the most-watched in history.

On Tuesday (Feb. 10), NBC announced the official viewership tallies for Bad Bunny's 2026 Super Bowl halftime show. Despite previous reports that his Big Game set had surpassed K-Dot's numbers the previous year, the Puerto Rican pop star pulled in 128.2 million viewers. That falls short of Kendrick Lamar's record-breaking number of 133.5 million.

K-Dot's 2025 Super Bowl halftime show performance featured R&B singer SZA, with whom Kendrick would go on a record-breaking world tour last year. He performed several tracks from his GNX album, including the controversial Drake diss song "Not Like Us," which won five Grammy Awards the week prior, including Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance, Best Music Video Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

Unlike Kendrick Lamar's performance last year, Bad Bunny's set had some competition. To spite the NFL's choice of Bad Bunny, the right-wing non-profit Turning Point U.S.A. put on an alternative halftime show that ran concurrently with the NFL's. TP's show starring Kid Rock, Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice and Gabby Barrett. It reportedly drew in a viewership of 5.1 million.

Bad Bunny, whose set included guest appearances from Lady Gaga, Ricky Martin and a cameo from Cardi B, could see a bump in numbers. NBC notes that "full global viewership for the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show will be available early next week."

For now, K-Dot remains king of the hill.

