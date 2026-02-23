Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” Drake Diss Used to Celebrate USA Men’s Hockey Team Winning Gold Against Canada at 2026 Winter Olympics

Kendrick Lamar's Drake diss track "Not Like Us" was used to celebrate the USA Men's Hockey Team winning gold against Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

On Sunday (Feb. 22), the USA Men's Olympic Hockey Team beat their longtime rivals Canada 2-1 in overtime to win their country's first Olympic gold in 46 years (since 1980) at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy. It was a crowning achievement for the United States, which won 12 gold medals overall at the winter Olympics.

On Monday (Feb. 23), the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Team shared their celebration for the USA Men's hockey team by using Kendrick Lamar's Drake diss track, "Not Like Us." On their X account, they posted an image showing a goalie from the USA Men's hockey team blocking a shot from a player on the Canada team. The image also featured the words "Final/OT" in gold letters and USA's winning overtime score of 2-1.

The caption, which can be viewed below, reads, "They not like U.S.," and includes both a bald eagle and the United States flag emojis. The wording cleverly references K-Dot's song by using the acronym "U.S." instead of the pronoun "us," while simultaneously aiming the message towards Canada, which is the home of the country's beloved rapper, Drake.

It just shows that Kendrick's greatest diss track at Drizzy still has staying power two years after its release.

See USA Men's Hockey Team Using Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Drake Diss to Celebrate Olympic Win Over Canada

