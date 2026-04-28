Kendrick Lamar, Jaÿ-Z, Young Thug, OutKast and Missy Elliott have been chosen as part of The New York Times' 30 Greatest Living American Songwriters list.

On Monday (April 27), the publication shared the new list, which was chosen by 250 music insiders and six NYT staff members. Of the 30 acts chosen, hip-hop was represented by K-Dot, Hov, Thugger, Missy and Big Boi and Andre 3000. Others on the list include Babyface, The-Dream, Mariah Carey, Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, Stevie Wonder, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, Smoky Robinson and more.

Jaÿ-Z and Missy Elliott are already in the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Jigga was inducted in 2017 as the first rapper. Missy received the honor in 2019. They—along with Snoop Dogg, Jermaine Dupri, The Neptunes and Timbaland—are the only hip-hop acts in the Songwriters Hall.

Jaÿ-Z, Missy Elliott and OutKast are also in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, with ’Kast being the most recent inductees last November.

Kendrick Lamar and Young Thug are the youngest hip-hop artists on the NYT list. Kendrick Lamar has 23 top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, including six No. 1s. Thugger has three No. 1 songs and six Top 10 hits.

Check out the hip-hop artists on The New York Times' list of 30 Greatest Living American Songwriters below.

See the Hip-Hop Artists on The New York Times' 30 Greatest Living American Songwriters List

See All the Rappers in the Songwriters Hall of Fame