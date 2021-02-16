As we move into 2021, we must acknowledge several of your favorite hip-hop songs that have achieved diamond status—10 million sold or more—according to the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). For these celebratory diamonds, we're looking at official tracks released by rappers—no features.

Congratulations are in order for Post Malone whose anthemic song “Congratulations” reached diamond certification in 2019. It’s the rapper’s first diamond-certified single of his career. Posty joins fellow rappers Juicy J, T.I., OutKast, Tupac Shakur and Drake who have also reached diamond status for either features on a song, their own albums or a song they released during their careers.

Speaking of Drizzy, his 2018 track, “God’s Plan,” is at 11-times platinum. It’s the Canadian rapper’s first solo diamond certification as well. Drake also secured another diamond placard for his assistance on Travis Scott's song "Sicko Mode," which reached 10 million in December of 2020.

Meanwhile, Eminem holds the unique distinction of being the only rapper to have three songs that went diamond. The Detroit rhymer nabbed a diamond trophy for his Oscar-winning song “Lose Yourself,” from his 8 Mile soundtrack, in 2018. Next, “Not Afraid," from his Recovery album, earned him a diamond plaque back in 2014, and the Rihanna-assisted hit “Love the Way You Lie," has so far reached 12 million in 2018, and was officially certified diamond in 2013.

One of the newest members of the Diamond Club is Lil Nas X. The Atlanta rapper's ubiquitous 2019 single "Old Town Road" is the fastest song in history to be certified diamond, which earned the distinction in 2019. The country-rap song, which has remixes featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, Young Thug and others, is currently at 14 million in 2021, so he’s not too far away from reaching the 15-million mark.

Another artist earning his first diamond plaque is Wiz Khalifa. The Pittsburgh, Pa. rapper’s elegiac track, "See You Again" featuring Charlie Puth, is currently at 11 million. Wiz first earned the diamond honor for the song in 2018. The accompanying music video is among the top five most-watched videos in YouTube history with almost 5 billion views.

With streaming the go-to way for music fans to listen to songs, we could see more artists reaching the diamond plateau very soon. In the meantime, check out all the rappers whose hip-hop songs they've released have reached diamond status below.