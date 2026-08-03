Several of the most lauded hip-hop songs in music history have achieved diamond status—10 million sold or more—according to the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). For these celebratory diamonds, there are more than 80 official songs and albums released by rappers that hit the achievement—no features on other artists' songs.

In 2019, Post Malone's anthemic track "Congratulations" reached diamond certification. It was the rapper’s first diamond-certified single of his career. Post has since gone on to become the first rapper to ever nab a two-time diamond track with "Sunflower." The single, which features Swae Lee, was certified two times diamond in February of 2024. In 2019, Posty joined fellow rappers Juicy J, T.I., OutKast, Tupac Shakur and Drake who have also reached diamond status for either features on a song, their own albums or a song they released during their careers. Now Post has nine tracks that are diamond level.

And speaking of Drizzy, his 2018 track, "God’s Plan," is 16-times platinum as of 2025, and was the Canadian rapper’s first solo diamond certification as well. In the years since, Drake has also secured diamond accolades for his assistance on Travis Scott's song "Sicko Mode," which reached diamond status in December of 2020, as well as "Hotline Bing" and "One Dance" in 2016. Drake has now amassed 15 diamond releases.

Meanwhile, Eminem also holds the unique distinction of being a rapper to have three songs that went diamond. The Detroit rhymer nabbed a diamond award for his Oscar-winning song "Lose Yourself," from his 8 Mile soundtrack, in 2018. Next, "Not Afraid, from his Recovery album, earned him a diamond plaque back in 2014, and the Rihanna-assisted hit "Love the Way You Lie" has so far reached 13 million units sold in 2022, and was officially certified diamond in 2013.

Diamonds are indeed forever, and every artist below deserves to celebrate such a historical achievement. With streaming the go-to way for music fans to listen to songs, more artists reaching the diamond status is on the horizon.

Check out all of the rappers whose hip-hop songs and albums they've released have reached diamond status below.