5 Wildest Moments from Trippie Redd and MGK Hot Ones Versus

MGK and Trippie Redd stop by Hot Ones Versus and get pretty wild while they eat some spicy wings.

MGK and Trippie Redd Stop by Hot One's Versus

On Wednesday (April 24), MGK and Trippie Redd stopped by First We Feast and began grilling each other while eating consistently hotter wings on Hot Ones Versus. Together they ranked MGK's former fiancée actress Megan Fox's films and tried to guess each other's favorite anime, but as the wings got spicier, things started to spiral out of control. Here are the five wildest moments from the episode.

Trippie Redd Trashes MGK's Past Outfits

About a minute into the competition, Trippie was asked to share his opinions on some of MGK's past red-carpet fits, and the "Hurts Me" rapper had a lot to say about one particular outfit. MGK was seen in the photo wearing a fedora, skin-tight jeans and combat boots, and Trippie burst out laughing.

"N***a, this has no aura at all," Trippie said. "The aura is gone in this. What is this?"

MGK then crumples the photo up, agreeing with his Genre:Sadboy co-star that the fit was not working.

MGK Asked to Rank Megan Fox Movies

At the five-minute mark, MGK was asked to rank four of his former girlfriend's biggest blockbusters: Transformers, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Jennifer's Body and Expendables 4.

"Jennifer's Body I would rank that just as a G.O.A.T. movie in general," MGK said as he put the actress and his ex-fiancée's film at number one before continuing. "Transformers, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Expendables 4...she killed that."

Trippie Redd Pours Milk on His Eye

Despite being multiple wings deep, MGK was forced to eat another death wing after he couldn't guess Trippie's favorite anime. Trippie then interjected around the 7:15 mark below that his face was starting to feel hot and took off his chain before accidentally rubbing his eyes with his wing-covered fingers.

"I just did some dumba*s s**t," Trippie says before screaming out in pain. "Ow, what the f**k!"

He then takes a glass of milk and pours it all over his face, spilling it everywhere.

"Lord Jesus, please help our friend Trippie Redd," MGK chimes in.

MGK Nearly Vomits After Refusing to Insult Taylor Swift

In the fourth round, MGK was asked to say three mean things about Taylor Swift, which he vehemently said he'd never do. He then proceeds to eat a death wing at the nine-minute mark below, and his face suddenly goes white before he even swallows.

"I might throw up," MGK says in all seriousness.

"Bro, it's that hot?" Trippie asks as MGK holds a napkin to his face. MGK then drags a trash can off-screen and throws up, as the director calls "cut."

He then returns to the table, defeated and crying.

MGK and Trippie Redd Play Table Tennis to Avoid Final Wing

In the fifth and final round, MGK and Trippie Redd were ready to enter purgatory together as they dabbed their last wing in the hottest sauce on the Hot Ones table. The final card then read that whoever emerged victorious from a game of table tennis would not have to eat the wing. After some aggressive trash talk, they play through a five-point game of table tennis around the 13-minute mark below. They ended up tying, so they ate the last wing together.

Check out MGK and Trippie Redd on Hot Ones Versus below.

Watch MGK and Trippie Redd on Hot Ones Versus