July 2024 New Music Releases

2024 has been littered with highly anticipated projects. Things don't stop in the month of July, which is headlined by albums from Ice Spice, Mustard and Denzel Curry.

Ice Spice Set to Drop Debut Album Y2K

The Ice Spice buzz has been building since her breakout single "Munch (Feelin U)" went viral in 2022. With multiple top 10 singles, Taylor Swift collabs and Grammy nominations now under her belt, the Bronx, N.Y. rapper is ready to share her debut solo album Y2K with the world. First announced back in January, the project comes in at 10 songs and features the previously released singles "Think U the Sh*t (Fart)," "Gimmie a Light" and "Phat Butt." The LP will arrive on July 26.

Mustard Readies Faith of a Mustard Seed Album

Mustard's name is again ringing bells after he produced Kendrick Lamar's hit song "Not Like Us." The Cali beatmaker capitalizes off the buzz by dropping his latest album Faith of a Mustard Seed on July 26. Mustard gave fans a sample of things to come on the Travis Scott-assisted single "Parking Lot," released on June 21. Coming on the heels of Mustard's big set at Kendrick Lamar's The Pop Out - Ken & Friends concert, the new album, Mustard's fourth, finds the producer providing summer vibes while also reflecting on his hiatus the last few years.

Denzel Curry Preps King of the Mischievous South Vol. 2 Album

July 19 will mark the return of Denzel Curry. The South Florida rapper will drop King of the Mischievous South Vol. 2, the sequel to his 2012 mixtape. The latest edition is 15 songs in length and features a ton of guest appearances from 2 Chainz, Maxo Kream, Ty Dolla $ign, Juicy J, A$AP Ferg, Ski Mask The Slump God, TiaCorine and others. This is Curry's first offering since his Live at Electric Lady EP released last May.

Check out all the new projects dropping in July from Common, Tech N9ne and more below.