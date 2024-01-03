Here Are 22 of the Most Anticipated Hip-Hop Projects of 2024

Even though 2024 has only just begun, the year is already shaping up to be a massive one for hip-hop. While 2023 boasted some major albums from Drake, Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott, Nas and others, plus all the hip-hop 50 celebrations, 2024 seems poised to be just as big a year. Kanye West, Playboi Carti, Lil Uzi Vert, Future, 21 Savage, B.G. and Latto have all teased new projects for thus year, along with many other rappers.

Kicking off 2024 are Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign, who appear finally ready to drop their highly anticipated Vultures album on Jan. 12. The project will arrive after multiple delays and two album release listening events. Freddie Gibbs, Lil Baby, Future, Kid Cudi, Lil Wayne, Bad Bunny, Young Thug and Ye's own daughter North West are just a few of the features confirmed for the album.

Playboi Carti will then hopefully follow suit and drop off his new album, Music, this year, despite his penchant for pushing projects back as well. However, fans are hopeful as Carti appears to be in full rollout mode. At the end of 2023, he released a few songs, including the Kanye West-produced single "2024" and "H00dByAir" in December. Carti kicked off this year by dropping "Backrooms" with Travis Scott.

Meanwhile, Future and Metro Boomin have been quietly chipping away at their joint album, but have remained mum on any details surrounding its release. The same can be said for Lil Uzi Vert, who announced their supposedly final album, Luv is Rage 3, in November of 2023, but has since remained quiet on any details. 21 Savage also said in December of last year that his follow-up to 2018's I Am > I Was is "finna drop soon."

B.G. and Latto are hopefully on deck to debut new albums this year as well. B.G. would be a huge release, considering it would be his first solo album in 13 years. As for Latto, she's been quite open about the recording process for her next LP. In an interview with XXL in November of 2023, she said something every rapper can relate to this year.

"I want to put my best foot forward and hit the gas non-stop," Latto said of 2024. "I want to go the hardest I’ve ever gone in my career."

Check out 22 of most anticipated hip-hop projects of 2024 below, which include potential releases from Cardi B, A$AP Rocky, Pusha T and more.