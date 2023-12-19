Playboi Carti Appears to Reveal He Has a Newborn Daughter on New Song ‘H00dByAir’

As promised, Playboi Carti has delivered a new visual for his fans in the form of the new music video for the track "H00dByAir." On the track, Carti appears to reveal he has a newborn daughter.

Playboi Carti Releases Music Video for New Song "H00dByAir"

After teasing the new track earlier in the day, on Tuesday (Dec. 19), Playboi Carti delivered the video for his new song "H00dByAir," his second drop in less than a week. Toward the end of the Cardo and KP Beats-produced track, the "Magnolia" rhymer seems to reveal he recently had a daughter.

"Was 24 when I had lil Onyx/27 when I had Eve," he raps toward the end of the menacing-sounding cut.

Playboi Carti turned 27 this past September. He has a son named Onyx with rapper Iggy Azalea who was born in June of 2020. Back in February, it was reported Carti was arrested in December for allegedly assaulting his then-pregnant girlfriend.

The song title appears to be a nod to the Hood By Air clothing brand in New York created by designers Shayne Oliver and Raul Lopez in 2006. The brand was popularized by A$AP Rocky for wearing it in 2012.

Playboi Carti Gears Up for New Album Release

Playboi Carti appears to officially be in album rollout mode after teasing fans about the new LP for the past two years. Back on Dec. 8, he shared a new song on social media and teased collaborations with The Weeknd and Pharrell. On Dec. 14, Carti released the video for the single "2024," which is coproduced by Kanye West. Grass from the music video shoot is being sold on eBay for $10,000.

Playboi Carti's new album, which he recently revealed was partially recored in a cave, is reportedly slated to drop in January. Previously revealed to be titled Music, the forthcoming project will be the follow-up his Whole Lotta Red LP, which dropped on Christmas Day 2020.

Check out the video for Playboi Carti's new single "H00dByAir" below.

Watch Playboi Carti's "H00dByAir" Video