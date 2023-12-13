Soulja Boy Gives the Happiest Interview Ever About His New Clothing Store and Reveals He’s Got a Lost Song With Playboi Carti

Soulja Boy has made a name for himself by being the first rapper to do just about everything, so it seemed overdue for Draco to pivot into fashion. He finally did so in September with the launch of his SODMB lifestyle brand, and last Friday (Dec. 8), Draco celebrated the opening of his first SODMB brick-and-mortar store on Los Angeles' Melrose Avenue.

XXL spoke with Soulja on Dec. 8 as he wandered through the store and helped out a customer. For someone unafraid to criticize those who speak ill of his name, Soulja Boy was visibly joyful as he decided to forgive some of his critics for past transgressions.

"No hard feelings," he says. "I know what I did for the culture. I love where I'm at in the culture right now. I love the legacy I left behind...I don't have nothing negative to say. I'm happy where I'm at in my career."

Watch the full conversation with Soulja Boy below, in which he speaks on his relationship with Nicki Minaj, that big ordeal with J. Cole, his pick for album of the year and the lost song he made with Playboi Carti.

Watch Soulja Boy's Interview With XXL