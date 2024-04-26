The Most Disrespectful Hip-Hop Song and Mixtape Cover Art Ever

If a picture is worth 1,000 words then well-constructed diss track cover art has to be worth at least 1 million laughs. With the track comes the opportunity to double-tap an opponent by doubling down with the cover art.

In years past, several rappers have used mixtape and song covers to additionally besmirch a foe. In 1993, Eazy-E released the EP It's On (Dr. Dre) 187um Killa. The alternate cover for the offering features a Dr. Dre obituary. In the early 2000s, G-Unit released dozens of mixtapes and used cover art to clown their enemies on multiple occasions. One of the most notable is the artwork for G-Unit Radio Part 21: Hate It or Love It, on which they plastered a pic of The Game wearing a thong on the cover.

Recently, rappers' diss track artwork game has gotten even more creative. In April of 2024, Rick Ross released his Drake diss song, "Champagne Moments." On the track, Rozay attacks Drake's mixed race by continuously calling him a White boy. The Miami rapper doubled down with the artwork for the song, using a photo of a White man who resembles The Boy.

Drake's "Push Ups" diss song aimed at Kendrick Lamar, Rick Ross, Metro Boomin, Future and The Weeknd was also released in April of 2024. On the track, Drizzy jokes about K-Dot's shoe size. For the cover art, Drake simply used a tag for a size 7 shoe. Chris Brown and Quavo's raging beef the same month featured multiple diss tracks. Both artists upped the ante by also dissing each other on their songs' covers.

Take a look at the meanest hip-hop song and mixtape artwork over the years below.