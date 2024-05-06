Macklemore Takes Jab at Drake on New Protest Song Supporting Palestine

Macklemore teases a new protest song in support of Palestine and takes a jab at Drake in the process.

Macklemore Teases New Protest Song

On Sunday (May 5), Macklemore hopped on his Instagram Story to tease a new protest song he has coming out in support of Palestine, which has continuously been bombed and attacked by Israel since October of 2023. In the closing moments of the track, Macklemore then takes a minute to fire some shots at Drake.

"Yet the music industry's quiet, complicit in their platform of silence/What happened to the artist, what do you got to say?" Macklemore raps in the clip below. "If I was on a label, you could drop me today and be fine with it cause the heart fed my page/I want a ceasefire, f**k a response from Drake/What you willing to risk, what you willing to give?"

Macklemore's heated new song currently does not have a name and doesn't appear to be on DSPs.

Drake and Kendrick Lamar Continue to Beef

Macklemore is now the latest foe to come for Drizzy, which is bad timing for Drake considering he's embroiled in an intense beef with Kendrick Lamar at the moment. Drake just recently responded to K-Dot yet again with "The Heart Part 6," capping off a weekend full of disses that saw Kendrick firing at Drizzy multiple times with "Meet the Grahams" and "Not Like Us."

Drake and Macklemore actually have unresolved beef, too. After Macklemore and Ryan Lewis won Best Rap Album for The Heist at the 2014 Grammys over Kendrick Lamar's good kid, m.A.A.d City, Macklemore texted Kendrick to say the California rapper deserved the award. Drake called Macklemore's text "cheap" in an interview with Rolling Stone later that year.

"I was like, 'You won. Why are you posting your text message? Just chill. Take your W, and if you feel you didn’t deserve it, go get better—make better music,'" Drake said at the time. "It felt cheap. It didn’t feel genuine. Why do that? Why feel guilt? You think those guys would pay homage to you if they won?"

Macklemore never responded to Drake.

