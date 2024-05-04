Hip-Hop’s Mixed Reactions to Kendrick Lamar and Drake’s Bombastic Back-to-Back Diss Tracks

The hip-hop community witnessed a lyrical war of epic proportions last night between rap's two elite spitters: Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

Kendrick and Drake Drop Visceral Back-to Diss Tracks

On Friday (May 3), Drake and Kendrick Lamar dropped bombastic back-to-back diss tracks that left the hip-hop community stunned from the lyrical fallout. Drizzy released the first salvo with his blistering diss track "Family Matters."

On the diss, produced by Boi-1da, Tay Keith, Mark Ronson, Fierce and Kevin Mitchell, the Toronto rap star clowned K-Dot for the way he raps, his relationship with his fiancée, Whitney Alford and his role as a stepdad to his kid.

"Always rapping like you bout to get the slaves free/You just acting like a activist, it's make-believe," the 6 God rapped on the song.

"On some Bobby s**t, I wanna know what Whitney need/All that puppy love was over in your late teens/Why you never hold your son and tell him, 'Say cheese?'/We coulda left the kids outta this, don't blame me," he added.

Then, within minutes after Drake released his song, Kendrick dropped his nuclear bomb on the OVO leader (and his camp) with the scorching diss track, "Meet the Grahams." Produced by The Alchemist, the Compton rhymer eviscerates The Boy from T.O., calling him a deadbeat dad and alleging that Drake is hiding another child besides Adonis.

"You lied about your son, you lied about your daughter, huh, you lied about them other kids that’s out there hoping that you come," Kendrick rapped, alleging Drake is the father of a baby girl, which Drake has denied.

Kenny also dissected Drake and all of his alleged vices. The West Coast lyricist believes he's immoral and has issues with alcohol, gambling and drugs. Kendrick even drags both Drake's mom, Sandra "Sandi" Graham, and his father, Dennis Graham, in his lyrical dismantling of their son.

Hip-Hop Community Reacts to K-Dot's and Drake's Bombastic Diss Tracks

Several rappers and hip-hop artists were left speechless after Drake and Kendrick lyrically dropped bombs on each other.

"Bruh what the f**k," wrote a stunned Smino on X, formerly known as Twitter.

After witnessing the lyrical war, Georgia rapper Jarren Benton suggested that Drake and Kendrick should stop rapping and instead duke it out in the ring.

Damn now @kendricklamar cooking again, both of these n***az are punching below the belt and I love it. I wanna see f**king blood, he wrote, adding, "Naw, this s**t getting out of hand now y'all gotta fight ain't no friendship after this, they both went way to personal."

Meanwhile, fellow rapper Mickey Factz believed May 3 will go down in rap history as the greatest diss war ever.

"May 3rd will live in Hip Hop History FOREVERRRRRRR," he wrote.

And if you think it's over between these two hip-hop titans, think again. West Coast rapper-songwriter Jason Martin (aka Problem) posted on X that K-Dot has more in the chamber.

"I talked to Dot aka Petty Pendagrass last night. He's no where near done. [popcorn emoji] You n***as in trouble [blood drop emoji]," he warned.

Get your popcorn ready, there's more to come.

Check out reactions from 50 Cent, Metro Boomin, Denzel Curry, Azealia Banks, Lil Nas X and more below.

See Hip-Hop's Mixed Reactions to Kendrick Lamar and Drake's Bombastic Back-to-Back Diss Tracks

Listen to Drake's Diss Track "Family Matters"