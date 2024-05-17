50 Cent Sarcastically Reacts to Video Footage of Diddy Assaulting Cassie

50 Cent is taking a sarcastic approach in his reaction to the newly surfaced video footage of Diddy assaulting Cassie in 2016.

50 Cent Immediately Reacts to Surfaced Footage of Diddy Physically Assaulting Cassie in 2016

On Friday (May 17), 50 Cent hit up Instagram with an immediate response to the incredibly disturbing surveillance video obtained by CNN, which finds Diddy violently assaulting his former girlfriend Cassie. 50, who has been consistently calling out Diddy since the moment Cassie slapped the defamed hip-hop exec with claims of abuse and sexual assault in November of 2023, shared a portion of the video along with a caption of what he believes Puff's representatives will have to say about the clip.

"Now I'm sure puffy didn’t do it, he is innocent this proves nothing!" 50 Cent sarcastically wrote in the IG post below. "This is what his lawyers are gonna say, God help us all."

50 Cent's reaction was swiftly met with further responses from rappers like DJ Quik and Fif's longtime friend and fellow G-Unit member Tony Yayo. While Yayo simply replied, "crazy," Quik referred directly to Diddy's violent actions with, "Me caveman!"

50 Cent Doubles Down on Trolling Diddy Over Disturbing Assault on Cassie

About one hour later on Friday, 50 Cent transitioned to X, formerly known as Twitter, to double down on his commentary regarding the disturbing assault footage.

"The lie detector test has determined this was a lie…. Maury vibes," 50 tweeted along with a screenshot of the official statement Diddy released back in December of 2023 regarding Cassie's allegations. Diddy's statement can be seen below.

Read More: Diddy Posts Cryptic Message Amid His Ongoing Legal Battle

Hotel Video Footage Lines Up With Cassie's Sexual and Physical Abuse Allegations Against Diddy

The Queens-bred rap icon's response arrives within hours of the now-viral video footage of Diddy and Cassie being exposed on Friday by CNN. In the video, which falls directly in line with Cassie's since-settled 2023 lawsuit accusing Diddy of sexual and physical abuse that lasted for years, the former couple are seen in the hallways of the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles.

As Cassie hastily makes her way toward the hotel's elevator in an apparent attempt to leave the premises, Diddy runs after the singer wearing no clothing save for a white bath towel. As she tries to enter the elevator, Diddy grabs Cassie, throws her forcefully to the floor and stomps on her body. He then ruthlessly drags Cassie across the floor.

According to Cassie's initial lawsuit against Diddy that was filed and settled within 24 hours, the incident captured on camera at the Los Angeles hotel was spelled out verbatim. Cassie claimed that following one of Diddy's sexually explicitly "freak off" parties, the Bad Boy Entertainment exec gave her a black eye, prompting her to leave the room. Upon her exit, she claimed Diddy chased her into the hallway with the result being more violence, as the footage shows. Cassie's lawsuit also accuses Diddy of paying $50,000 to obtain the security footage from the hotel.

In the video clips and Instagram post below, watch Diddy assault Cassie and see 50 Cent's reaction to the footage.

Warning: The videos below may contain graphic material that might be triggering for some individuals.

See 50 Cent's Reaction to the Disturbing Video Footage of Diddy Physically Assaulting Cassie

50 Cent Sarcastically Reacts to Video Footage of Diddy Assaulting Cassie 50cent/Instagram loading...

See Tony Yayo and DJ Quik's Comments on 50 Cent's Reaction to the Diddy Footage

50 Cent Sarcastically Reacts to Video Footage of Diddy Assaulting Cassie 50cent/Instagram loading...

50 Cent Sarcastically Reacts to Video Footage of Diddy Assaulting Cassie 50cent/Instagram loading...

See 50 Cent's Tweet Aimed at Diddy's 2023 Statement Regarding Cassie's Assault and Abuse Allegations

Diddy Physically Assaults Cassie in Newly Surfaced Video Footage from 2016