Diddy, Cassie Settle Her Lawsuit Alleging Rape and Physical Abuse – Report

Sean "Diddy" Combs and Cassie have settled her lawsuit in which she accused Diddy of rape and years of physical abuse.

Diddy Reaches Settlement in Cassie's Explosive Lawsuit

According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, published on Friday (Nov. 17), Diddy and Cassie have reached a settlement in the singer's legal claim against the Bad Boy Entertainment founder, in which she accused him of rape, physical abuse and sex trafficking.

In a statement to the entertainment publication, Diddy stated: "We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love."

Cassie added in a statement (via TMZ): "I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control. I want to thank my family, fans, and lawyers for their unwavering support."

XXL has reached out to Diddy's rep for comment.

Diddy Accused of Rape and Years of Physical Abuse by Cassie

Their settlement comes 24 hours after Cassie, born Casandra Ventura, alleged in an explosive lawsuit on Thursday (Nov. 16) that Diddy repeatedly fed her drugs and alcohol, forced her to have sex with male prostitutes and viciously raped and beat her from 2005 until 2018.

According to court documents obtained by XXL, Cassie detailed several instances in which she was sexually and physically abused by Diddy.

Among them include Diddy allegedly coercing Cassie "to engage in a fantasy of his called 'voyeurism'" where she would have sex with numerous male prostitutes, while Diddy masturbated and recorded videos. According to the suit, Mr. Combs referred to these encounters as "freak offs," which "involved costumes, like masquerade masks and lingerie."

In another incident, Diddy was furious that Cassie was dating Kid Cudi in early 2012 that he allegedly threatened to blow up his car. "Around that time," the suit reads, "Kid Cudi's car exploded in his driveway." A rep for Kid Cudi confirmed Cassie's account. "This is all true" he said.

During one "freak off" in 2016 at a Los Angeles hotel, an intoxicated Diddy gave Cassie a black eye. He then fell asleep, and Cassie attempted to leave, but Diddy pursued her into the hallway. Diddy allegedly was seen on security camera throwing glass vases at her, but the Bad Boy Mogul paid the hotel $50,000 for the footage.

Diddy's Attorney Releases Statement

In a statement to The New York Times, Diddy's attorney, Ben Brafman, vehemently denied Cassie's claims against his client.

"Mr. Combs vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations," the statement reads. "For the past six months, Mr. Combs has been subjected to Ms. Ventura’s persistent demand of $30 million, under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, which was unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail. Despite withdrawing her initial threat, Ms. Ventura has now resorted to filing a lawsuit riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Mr. Combs’s reputation and seeking a payday."

Why Did Cassie Filed Her Lawsuit?

According to TNYT report, Cassie's lawsuit was in relation to the Adult Survivors Act, a New York statute that gives alleged victims of sexual abuse time to file civil suits after the statute of limitations has run its course. The opportunity to bring her case into a legal forum would have ended next week.

"With the expiration of New York’s Adult Survivors Act fast approaching," Cassie says in the suit, "it became clear that this was an opportunity to speak up about the trauma I have experienced and that I will be recovering from for the rest of my life."

Cassie and Diddy ended their relationship in 2018. Cassie then began dating fitness trainer Alex Fine. They had their first child together and got married in 2019.