Diddy Legally Changes Middle Name to Love

Diddy is arguably one of the kings of name changes, but this time, it looks like the adjustment was officially done on paper.

On Monday (May 3), Diddy, who was once called Puff Daddy, Puffy, Puff and P. Diddy, but was born Sean John Combs, shared via Instagram a photo copy of what appears to be a legal document altering his given middle name from John to Love. The name-changing decree, which is dated for Nov. 21, 2020, is signed—presumably by a judge—and indicates the court's approval of the change. The Bad Boy Records CEO now legally goes by Sean Love Combs.

He captioned the IG post, "Imma need y’all to take me seriously on this one!!!"

This conversation stems from Puffy sharing a copy of his new Florida driver's license, which dons his new name as well. The ID also reveals that Puff is a resident of Miami Beach's lavish and gated Star Island community.

An apparent celebratory moment for the hip-hop pioneer, Diddy expressed his excitement for his new government-issued ID. "Look what I just got in the mail today... 🖤💫✨⚡️IT’S OFFICIAL!!! WELCOME TO THE LOVE ERA," he wrote alongside the photo of the license.

Back in November of 2017, Diddy revealed to the world he made a decision to change his name on his 48th birthday.

In a video posted to social media on Nov. 4, 2017, Puff said, "Ayo, what's up y'all? I have some very serious serious news. I been praying on this and I decided... I know it's risky and it could come off as corny to some people. Like, yo... I decided to change my name again. I'm just not who I am before. I'm something different. So my new name is Love a.k.a. Brother Love. I will not be answering to Puffy, Diddy, Puff Daddy or any of my other monikers, but Love or Brother Love. OK?"

The post's caption read, "I decided to change my name again! My new name is LOVE aka Brother Love. #TakeDat."

Long story short, put some respect on Diddy's new legal moniker.

