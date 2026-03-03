Diddy Gets 40 Days Shaved Off His Prison Sentence

Diddy is scheduled for release from prison 40 days earlier than his previously expected date.

According to a Federal Bureau of Prison document obtained by XXL on Tuesday (March 3), Sean "Diddy" Combs' prison sentence has been cut short and his release date has been moved up from the original date of June 4, 2028 to April 25, 2028. The Bad Boy Records founder is currently incarcerated at the Federal Correctional Institution in Fort Dix, N.J.

Diddy was sentenced to 50 months in prison last October after being convicted of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He was acquitted of sex-trafficking and racketeering conspiracy charges, which carried the possibility of life in prison.

Diddy's original release date was set for May 8, 2028 but the date was subsequently pushed back by 27 days in November. Although never confirmed, his nearly month-long extension was reportedly due to alleged rules violations he committed while incarcerated.

According to Page Six, Diddy was accepted into a drug-abuse rehabilitation program in November, which may have helped shorten his prison sentence.

XXL has reached out to Diddy's team for comment.

The disgraced rap mogul's new release date comes as his attorneys' filed an appeal last December arguing that Diddy's sentence was too harsh after he was acquitted of the more serious charges, including racketeering. His lawyers demanded his immediate release and either reversal of the conviction or a reduced sentence. However, prosecutors filed a response in February, opposing their appeal.

