50 Cent Sat Down With ABC for Diddy Documentary Interview Because It Airs in Prison

50 Cent admits he sat down for an interview with ABC to talk about his new Diddy documentary because ABC airs in prisons.

On Dec. 6, Fif shared an X post on Instagram. "Finding out 50 agreed to do an interview with ABC news station only because it's one of the few stations they're allowed to watch in prison," the post reads. "He's a menace."

50 captioned the post: "I thought about it, what’s wrong with that?"

On Dec. 1, 50 Cent sat down for an interview with ABC's Good Morning America to discuss his new docuseries, Sean Combs: The Reckoning. During the chat, 50 talked in depth about executive producing the explosive Netflix series, along with director Alexandria Stapleton. The series chronicles Puff's rise and fall, and features never-before-seen footage and interviews with the Bad Boy Entertainment founder's former associates.

With Diddy currently serving 50 months in prison, the assumption is that 50 strategically did the interview with ABC so Diddy could see it.

50 Cent has been slamming Diddy and teasing the documentary about the disgraced music mogul for the past two years. The project debuted on Dec. 2, and was the most-watched program on Netflix following its release.

Last week, 50 Cent joked that Diddy had a bouquet of flowers sent to him at a Miami club as a warning after the docuseries aired.

See 50 Cent's Post and Watch Him Talk About Diddy's Possible Reaction to Seeing Sean Combs: The Reckoning.