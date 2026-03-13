50 Cent Disses Papoose by Insulting Claressa Shields, Pap Insists Fif Is Panicking

50 Cent responds to Papoose's diss songs by insulting Pap and his girlfriend, boxer Claressa Shields. Pap insists that Fif is panicking.

Late last night (March 12), 50 Cent shared a since-deleted AI-generated post showing 50 in front of a whiteboard that reads: "The Secret Formula. How to Never Blow Up—1 Rap Career + 25 Years = 0 Hits." The graphic featured an AI headshot of Papoose.

50 captioned the post, "You make one hit record and I'll respond. Until then go hang out boyfriend I mean your girlfriend LOL."

After deleting the image dissing Pap and Claressa a short time later, 50 gave the reasoning in a follow-up post.

"If I put up a post and take it down is because I don’t want your ugly a*s face on my page. I’m the algorithm PUNK!" he wrote.

Papoose responded on Friday (March 13) by sharing a throwback photo of himself with 50 Cent, Tony Yayo and Lloyd Banks, along with an article excerpt accusing "high-profile rappers" of faking streams.

"On this day Curtis breath was smelling like sh*t! ," Pap captioned the pic. "It’s a new day in Hip Hop. The days of buying ya own records, to make it look like you got a hit is over. Inflated numbers can no longer make it seem like you’re better than artist who are really 'NICE'. Corny memes can’t save you from Papoose. Don’t let him distract you from the fact that I just destroyed him. Soon as I posted that 'AGENT PROVOCATEUR' hit streaming platforms he started panicking!"

50 Cent's response comes after Papoose dropped two diss songs aimed at Fif this week: "Many Men Freestyle" and "Agent Provocateur." The two rappers initially traded online shots back in January after 50 shared a post on IG clowing Pap and Claressa.

See 50 Cent and Papoose Trade Shots

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