Claressa Shields Insists She’s Taking Legal Action Against 50 Cent for Lying About Relationships That Never Happened

Papoose's girlfriend, boxer Claressa Shields, insists she's going to sue 50 Cent for lying about relationships with other men that never happened.

Things popped off on March 14, when Fif claimed that Claressa was cheating on Papoose with a G-Unit affiliate named Maserati Bud. 50 also started sharing video of Bud and Claressa together. In response, Claressa threatened 50 with legal action.

"First, this situation started New Year’s when @50cent decided to disrespect me and Papoose unprovoked, which led to rap beef & Papoose dissed him," she psoted on X. "Rather than responding through music like a true artist, he chose to make false claims about me and create a narrative suggesting that I had a sexual relationship with someone I have never been involved with in any capacity—no romantic or sexual contact whatsoever."

She added, "Given his platform and influence with 38.9 million followers, now legal action is being pursued...Men attacking women cause it’s women’s month."

Claressa later went live on Instagram and showed alleged DMs from Bud, where she tried to prove that there is nothing currently going on between them.

Bud responded by showing alleged text messages between himself and Claressa and telling his side of the story in a video shared on social media. He claimed he and Claressa were dating, but she decided to end the relationship and only deal with Papoose because she no longer wanted to be a part of Bud's polyamorous lifestyle.

"You said you might as well go with Pap because he only got one wife, this ni**a got three girlfriends," Bud claimed. "Let's tell the truth."

He later doubled down in another video and claimed he was with Claressa on Christmas. Bud has since shared footage online from a strip club excursion with Claressa.

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