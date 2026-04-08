50 Cent Will Tell His Story His Way With a New Documentary on His Life and Rap Career

50 Cent is planning to tell his story his way with a new documentary about his life and rap career.

On Wednesday (April 8), 50 Cent confirmed on his Instagram page that he's working on a documentary about his life. In a post featuring a screenshot of a Deadline article with a photo of himself, he captioned it, "Positive vibes [money bag emoji] focus on the win QGTM [face with raised eyebrow emoji]."

According to the Deadline report, the Disney-owned streaming powerhouse Hulu is working on a new documentary series about 50 Cent, born Curtis Jackson. The three-part docu-series will chronicle Fif's life from his humble beginnings in Queens, N.Y., to getting shot nine times and his tireless work ethic to become one of the best-selling rap artists in hip-hop.

The project is described as the "definitive" documentary that will detail 50 Cent's evolution from the streets of Queens to a global cultural icon across music, business and film. By delivering an intimate portrait on 50, the series will highlight a man who has repeatedly overcome adversity and conflict to create a lasting mark on the culture.

Filmmaker Mandon Lovett, who directed Paramount+'s For Khadija: The French Montana Story, Origins of Hip-Hop series and Hulu's Rap Caviar Presents, has been tapped to helm the untitled docu-series. 50 Cent will serve as executive producer under his G-Unit Film & Television imprint, along with The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), which produced Rap Caviar Presents.

There's no word on when the docu-series will premiere on Hulu.

See 50 Cent Announce He's Working on a New Documentary Series About His Life

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