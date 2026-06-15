Hip-Hop Reacts to New York Knicks Winning First NBA Championship in 53 Years

Hip-hop reacts to the New York Knicks winning their first NBA championship in 53 years.

On Saturday (June 13), the Knicks beat the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5 to secure their first NBA Finals win since 1973. Needless to say, Knicks fans were turnt all the way up, including several rappers who are N.Y.C. natives. 50 Cent and A$AP Rocky watched the game together and celebrated by popping bottles of of Fif's Le Chemin du Roi Champagne.

"New York vibes everybody out side!" 50 captioned a photo of Knicks guard Jalen Brunson puffing on a victory cigar that has the Spurs' Victor Wembanyama in the smoke. "Knicks championship win!"

French Montana acknowledged the moment's ties to hip-hop. "Last time we won hip hop was created 53 years ago lol City on [fire emojis] tonight," French Montana captioned a post on Instagram.

Raekwon also offered congratulations to his hometown team on bringing home the trophy.

"Congratulations!!" the Chef wrote on IG. "I remember as a kid how important this franchise meant to me . this is epic. yall deserve it. work for it .. it then happens! salute. knicks for the win. . in 5!!!! let@them wu ni$$as tell you about it."

Many fans were crediting Wu-Tang Clan with helping the Knicks win game four with their halftime show performance.

Check out rappers reacting to the Knicks winning the NBA Finals for the first time in 53 years below.

See 50 Cent, French Montana, Fat Joe, Raekwon and More Celebrating the Knicks' Win on Social Media

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