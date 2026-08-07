Boosie BadAzz Apologizes to A$AP Rocky After Learning Viral Thong Photo Was Fake

Boosie BadAzz has apologized to A$AP Rocky after learning the viral photo appearing to show Rocky in a thong in June was not real.

On Thursday (Aug. 6), Boosie issued an apology for his initial reaction to the photo after seeing Rocky's new interview with Jason Lee, where Rocky explains the image was a product of Photoshop.

"MY BAD ASAP IF THAT PHOTO WAS PHOTOSHOPPED BRO!!" Boosie wrote on X. "I SAW THAT SH*T I WAS LIKE F**K NO I COULDNT BELIEVE MY EYES. REAL NI**A HAD TO SPEAK!! THATS MY BAD IF IT WAS PHOTOSHOPPED BRO #love"

The Harlem rapper created a social media frenzy last month when a screenshot from his Don't Be Dumb Tour appeared to show him rocking a thong under his outfit. While it turned out to simply be the strap from his microphone pack and some creative Photoshop, Rocky turned the moment into an opportunity and soon after released a line of thongs for women through his AWGE brand.

And as Rocky explained in the new interview, that was the best choice he could have made.

"I created a thong line because they said I was wearing thongs," Rocky told Lee. "They Photoshopped me [and] that sh*t was crazy. The thing is, though, you gotta take situations like that and you gotta spin it and capitalize off that. Yo, we already sold out on the f**kin’ thongs first night!"

He added: "I be laughing. So I can’t get mad when the joke is on me. Boosie, he older so he really think that is what it is. Boosie bugged out for that."

Check out Boosie's apology and Rocky's explanation below.

See Boosie BadAzz Apologize to A$AP Rocky

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