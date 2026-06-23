A$AP Rocky Is Really Selling Thongs After Fans Got One Viral Detail Wrong

A$AP Rocky is turning a viral mix-up into a business opportunity after fans mistook his mic pack for a thong at a recent show.

Earlier this month, the Harlem rapper created a social media frenzy when video from his Don't Be Dumb Tour appeared to show him rocking a thong under his outfit. While it turned out to simply be the strap from his microphone pack, Rocky and his AWGE imprint have decided to capitalize on the confusion with a line of thongs for women.

"DONT BE DUMB YOU PLAYED YASELF. MISTOOK A MIC PACK. YOUR DUMBNESS IS OPPORTUNITY," the brand wrote on X Monday (June 22) with a preview of the new undergarments.

Boosie Badazz was among the many people on social media who initially thought Rocky was rocking women's underwear, reacting in disgust after coming across the clip.

"THIS GOTTA BE AI," Boosie wrote with a screenshot of the clip. "I KNOW THIS NI**A AINT GOT A THONG ON. THIS GOTTA BE AI! IF NOT WHO JUST SAID THEY GO START WEARING THONGS? ME , I TOLD YALLSMH I FEEL SORRY FOR THE LIL BOYS N THIS WORLD. WHEN R WE GOING TO SAY THIS IS ENOUGH! CAN A WOMAN WITH A VOICE SPEAK UP DAM THIS IS THE WORST GENERATION EVER! THIS IS JUST SICK! RAPPERS WEARING THONGS IS ABOUT TO BE A FASHION! IM GOING BACK TO SLEEP, THIS WORLD COMING TO A END."

Check out the original video and a preview of the upcoming line of thongs below.

See A$AP Rocky's New AWGE Thong Collection

See Rappers With Streets Named After Them