A$AP Rocky Brings Woman’s Fiancé On Stage After Mistaking Him for Her Dad, Couple Promises Him First Wedding Invite

A$AP Rocky has been invited to a couple's wedding after bringing the bored groom-to-be on stage and upgrading his look earlier this week.

On Sunday (June 14), Flacko's Don't Be Dumb Tour made its way to Orlando, Fla., where he spotted what he thought to be a woman and her dad in the front row and jokingly called out the man for looking less than enthusiastic. After learning the woman next to him was actually his fiancée, not his daughter, Rocky switched gears.

"She made you come out here today, bro? I could tell you’re not having that much fun, are you?" Rocky asked before inviting him on stage.

Once alongside the fan, the Harlem superstar joked, "Next time you go to my concert and you’re standing still, I’m gonna personally kick your ass. But tonight your wife saved you, so we gon’ save your marriage right now."

Rocky then turned the moment into a full experience, bringing the fan to center stage and quickly upgrading his look by tying on a headpiece and covering his mouth with a bandana while the crowd cheered.

Before launching into "Fashion Killa," Rocky dedicated the moment to the fan, his future wife and "all the fly ladies," adding one final request: "I better get a f**kin invitation to the wedding too."

When the woman posted a video of the moment to social media that has since gone viral, Rocky popped up in the comments with a laughing emoji and a heart, prompting her to promise he’d receive that invitation.

"Once we plan that wedding, you’ll be getting the first invite," she said with a heart.

Check out the fan on stage with Rocky below.

Watch A$AP Rocky's Epic Fan Moment

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