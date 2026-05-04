Rappers Rule the Green Carpet at the 2026 Met Gala

The 2026 Met Gala is here. On the first Monday in May, celebrities from the fashion, music and entertainment worlds, including rappers wearing their flyest fits, hit the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City to show off their eye-catching looks.

This year's theme is "Costume Art," and the dress code is "Fashion is Art," which gives celebrities a wide-range of opportunities for creative expression and daring fashion choices at the star-studded fundraiser and clothing exhibition.

Even more exciting, Beyoncé is among the co-chairs for the sartorial event, taking place today (May 4). This will also mark Beyoncé's return to the Met Gala after a 10-year hiatus. Her husband Jay-Z showed up to support Queen Bey's re-emergence at the prestigious fashion soireé and so did their daughter Blue Ivy. It was a family affair. Quick factoid: Beyoncé made her first Met Gala appearance in May 2008.

Last year, the 2025 Met Gala was an iconic moment with A$AP Rocky and Pharrell Williams leading the charge as co-chairs. The gala centered on the elegance of Black dandyism, bringing out rap stars like Pusha T, Cardi B, and Future with their fashionable looks. Fellow rappers Megan Thee Stallion, André 3000 (who brought his piano!), Doechii (making her first Met Gala appearance in shorts!) and more also came to show off their unique style while using fashion as a tool for identity and creative rebellion against the status quo.

And there was some daring fashion choices at this year's green carpet.

Doja Cat turned heads with her silicone creation by Saint Laurent. Rapper-musician Anderson .Paak also made a splash, hitting the steps in a shimmering, pattern-printed black and white tuxedo and rocking a bob hairstyle.

Meanwhile, London rhymer Skepta had everyone talking with his clean all-white ensemble that had his tattoos embroidered on it in black. The London Bridge, a falcon and "Don't cry for me like was sick [smiley face]" message displayed on the pants leg. Doechii came through celebrating the body as a work of art. The "Anxiety" rapper stepped on the green carpet barefoot(!), wearing a sheer purple-colored ensemble that revealed parts of her muscular physique, along with a matching turban.

Cardi B, Jack Harlow, ASA$P Rocky and Rihanna also stepped out in style. Check out all the rappers' unique looks at the 2026 Met Gala below.

See All the Rappers at the 2026 Met Gala

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