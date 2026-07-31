Drake, BossMan Dlow and Doechii Make Barack Obama’s 2026 Summer Playlist

Drake, BossMan Dlow and Doechii are among the hip-hop stars featured on Barack Obama's eclectic Summer Playlist for 2026.

On Thursday (July 30), the beloved former President released his annual list of songs for the summer, and while it spans multiple genres as usual, hip-hop once again earned a strong showing.

Doechii landed a spot alongside SZA with their 2025 collab "girl, get up," while Drizzy made the cut with the standout ICEMAN cut "Ran to Atlanta," which features Future and Molly Santana. BossMan Dlow also found himself on Obama's radar thanks to "Motion Party," another sign the rising Florida rapper continues to break into the mainstream.

In the comments section of the Instagram post, Dlow reacted to the placement, writing, "It's A Motion Party We Gotta Let Obama Innn!"

Elsewhere on the list, Vince Staples earned a nod with "White Flag," while the legendary A Tribe Called Quest made the list with the classic "Award Tour" featuring the late Trugoy The Dove. Damian Marley and Nas' 2005 song "Road to Zion" also received a place alongside Anderson .Paak's "Yada Yada."

It's pretty safe to say Obama's aux cord is still in good hands. The playlist is out now if you're looking to add a few joints to your own summer rotation.

Check out Barack Obama's full Summer 2026 playlist below.

See Barack Obama's Summer 2026 Playlist

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